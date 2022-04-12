The hyper GT Pininfarina Battista it is a reasoned car down to the last centimeter, and even down to the last note. This is demonstrated by the painstaking work done on the sound of the car, with an electric motor melody that resonates at 54 Hz, frequency that aims to have a positive influence on the driver’s comfort and well-being. The concept behind this decision is called “Pure sound“.

The auditory sensations have been carefully crafted to embody the purity of the design of the Baptist and give Automobili Pininfarina a unique voice of its kind. Using cutting-edge technologies e over 2,000 hours of work between composition, development and improvement by engineers, designers and sound engineers, the brand’s melodic experience is reproduced in specific frequencies and tones. Paolo Dellachà, Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Automobili Pininfarina, declared: “Our designers and sound engineers have crafted an electric acoustic experience that is unique and organic. It is the signature of the Battista and the Automobili Pininfarina brand, as recognizable, pure and personal as our design“. Prepare the best headphones you have and listen to the sound: it’s really something new.

At idle speed the sound frequency of the Battista is 54 Hz (three octaves less than the frequency of 432 Hz), a pure and unmistakable base note. The purity of this frequency can be visualized in the way it affects the water, creating beautiful organically symmetrical ripples. The effect of this frequency on the human body, composed on average 70% of water, is intended to contribute to a feeling of well-being and serenity. This was achieved by the sound designers of Novo Sonic. Garry Lane, NVH & Sound Managing Engineer of Automobili Pininfarina, e Tom Huber, founder and CEO of Novo Sonicformed the initial collaboration from which this project was born.

“We wanted to achieve a natural acoustic experience and to do so we needed to consider using frequency. The 440 Hz frequency was first introduced in the American music industry in the first half of the 20th century to define a reference key for tuning instruments and orchestras. Subsequently, the sector has also adapted in the rest of the world. However, before that, the 432 Hz frequency was the tuning adopted in the world of classical music, for example by Giuseppe Verdi. Listening to an orchestra playing in the original tuning, many will agree that a substantial difference in terms of warmth and relaxation is audible. A wonderful car like the Battista gives goosebumps. The same goes for music: emotions can take different paths and create a connection with the human body. The challenge was to create a soundscape that would transfer emotions into a sound that many people have never experienced: the sound of an electric motor“Said Huber.

Yes, the electric motor: it is not easy to give to motorists the same sonic thrills that an internal combustion engine gives. But it is certainly not a truth written in stone, that of the emotion to listen to. “We have developed bespoke software that we call the “heart of sound”. Not only was it created from scratch specifically for Battista, but the way it was implemented is also unique: we worked on a specific software solution that guaranteed the highest sound quality. The management of the whole is entrusted to newly developed synthesizers: They are individually adjustable and respond to a variety of vehicle systems, from engine speed and torque profiles to steering intervention. The work is complemented by 12 specially developed internal and external speakers that work in perfect harmony with the Naim Audio system. The speaker system has been meticulously designed to deliver 54Hz tonality across the entire frequency spectrum with immense quality. The car generates sound in real time creating a perfect high-resolution acoustic experience that embraces the occupants and leaves an unmistakable melodic signature on the outside. Sound is seamlessly transmitted into the passenger compartment for a natural hearing experience“Explained Garry Lane.