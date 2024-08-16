Pininfarina Targamerica, inspired by Agnelli’s Ferrari Testarossa: here’s everything we know about this luxury electric supercar

At the Monterey Car Weekcurrently underway in California, a car appeared that was nothing short of unique and that attracted the attention of all those present. It is a car Pininfarina Targamerica, one-off of the Battista electric hypercarinspired by the legendary Ferrari Testarossa owned by the lawyer Gianni Agnelli. The name of his owner And top secretprobably a wealthy millionaire and collector. Likewise, it is not known what the price with which he took it home.

One of the few things that are known (or can be deduced) about the owner of this Pininfarina is that he smokes a cigar: inside the car, in fact, there is a cigar case unique with a lot of humidor (i.e. a wooden box used for storing cigars). For this car, some custom details were requested: the paintwork is in liquid silver glossdetailed with accents in Iconic blue glossthe interiors of the car are all in leather and the sets of circles I am at five races in Ferrari style. It has four independent electric motors paired with a lithium-ion battery 120 kWhIts power is 1,900 horsepower And 2.340 Nm of torque, values ​​that allow you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds and push (if permitted by law) up to a speed of over 300 km/h.

This wonderful bolide was made in They changein the province of Turin, where Pininfarina is based. The CEO of the car manufacturer, Paul Dellachasays: “Delivering our first one-off vehicle built to a customer’s request is a milestone moment for us. Baptist Targamericalike no other model before it, demonstrates the infinite possibilities that our highly qualified team can bring to the design and manufacturing. Our world-famous craftsmen have created something truly special: the first open-top electric hypercar designed specifically to the specifications of a very demanding customer.”