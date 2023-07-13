The Cambiano atelier has created a design edition dedicated to the great driver from Turin, the first F.1 world champion. Special livery and two-tone interior for a jewel

Behind the special edition of the Pininfarina Battista which debuts at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023 there is a story of the kind that historic F.1 enthusiasts like so much. Nino Farina to whom the house from Cambiano has dedicated its hypercar was the first world champion of modern F.1, in 1950 at the wheel of theAlfa Romeo 158. In that year he also won the first Grand Prix in the history of the top competition on the circuit (that of England at Silverstone) where he obtained the first pole position. But the Turin-born Farina was also an out of the ordinary character, who conquered the public: a graduate in Political Science, he loved women very much (and was loved in return) and often ran around with a Cuban cigar in his mouth. His father Giovanni was the founder of Stabilimenti Farina, one of the oldest and most important coachbuilders in the early twentieth century, while his uncle was Battista Farina, in turn the founder of the more famous Pininfarina. And here we explain the special edition, indeed the design edition, as the house defines it, in five unique specimens: the Battista Edizione Nino Farina is the second in the range and follows the Battista Anniversario.

SIGNATURES AND WRITINGS — The one that will be seen at Goodwood, driven by the ex-driver Nick Heidfeld which is a consultant to Automobili Pininfarina, is an extraordinary car with an exclusive detail that will distinguish each Nino Farina Edition: the personalized black anodized aluminum plate on the passenger side door. Each model will celebrate a different milestone in Nino Farina's life: date and place of birth, first pole position and first Formula 1 victory, second success at the Swiss Grand Prix, third and last Grand Prix victory of Italy, the aforementioned triumph in the F.1 World Championship. The exterior is painted in the bespoke Rosso Nino shade, a deep, rich red that pays homage to the cars driven by Farina throughout his racing career. The color is enhanced by the special livery of the lower part of the car, finished in Bianco Sestriere and Iconica Blu. Elegant details that refer to the Turin driver are visible throughout the car: the personalized engraving with the wording "Nino Farina" on the headlight it has a black anodized finish in brushed aluminum, while the pilot side side fenders feature his signature graphic with his name. The number "01" in Bianco Sestriere is clearly visible on the rear panel behind the door. Finally, the car integrates the Furiosa package consisting of a carbon fiber front splitter, side skirts and a rear diffuser that make it even more aggressive.

RECORD PERFORMANCE — The interior features a bespoke two-tone theme, with the pilot seat upholstered in luxurious black sustainable leather and the passenger seat in contrasting black and beige Alcantara. They are different in design but both have custom pattern quilting and "Nino Farina" lettering on the backrest. As with the exterior, the interior trim is also enhanced by details such as the Iconica Blue seat belts and the two-tone contrasting beige and red stitching on the central tunnel, dashboard and seats. The steering wheel is finished in black Alcantara with exposed carbon fiber and a special contrasting insert in red anodized and brushed aluminium. Like the Battista and Battista Anniversario, the Edizione Nino Farina is powered by the futuristic system with four independent high-performance electric motors, one for each wheel, for a total of 1,900 HP (1,400 kW) of power and 2,340 Nm of torque. Hence the extraordinary performance: 0 to 100 km/h in 1.86 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in just 4.75 seconds, maximum peak of 350 km/h. The pilot for whom it was born would certainly have liked it.