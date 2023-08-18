Pininfarina presented the final version of the B95, the world’s first electric hyper boat. This is what the Italian company itself defines “a bodied celebration of the design and technical mastery of PURE Vision“, the prototype which was conceived, designed and developed in Italy by the family of internal professionals of Pininfarina itself. With a very specific objective: to look to the past to design the models of the future.

10 exclusive specimens

They stand out among the many innovations brought by the new B95 the world’s first dual adjustable aerodynamic screens, which preserve the elegant design of the car and at the same time protect the passengers to ensure the best driving experience of this hyper electric barchetta. The Italian company has announced that the new B95 takes its name from the “B” of Barchetta, which will mark production and supply to customers starting from 2025. Not a year like any other: in the middle of the decade, in fact, Pininfarina will celebrate its 95th anniversary. Pininfarina has announced that only 10 customized examples of the B95 will be made for collectors around the world: the world’s first all-electric hyper barchetta will be available starting from 4.4 million euros.

Record-breaking performance

A look at the motoring aspect, capable of guaranteeing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds and a top speed exceeding 300 km/h. Record-breaking performance made possible by four independent electric motors and a 120 kWh high-capacity lithium-ion battery that generates a maximum power of 1400 kW: the latter, a T-shaped battery pack, is liquid-cooled, is protected within a robust and lightweight carbon fiber housing and can be recharged using DC fast chargers up to 270 kW, for charging from 20% to 80% in just 25 minutes. Five driving modes available to the driver, such as Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Valore, each of which uses Full Torque Vectoring technology.

A milestone

“This is the most exciting chapter in the history of Automobili Pininfarina to date. We are taking another big step forward. The introduction of the B95 is the third of three milestones for our brand this summer – declared Paolo Dellachà, CEO of Pininfarina – The B95 guarantees the power of the Battista and defines a new dimension of the driving experience by redefining true driving pleasure. It is the first of a new type, an object of desire introducing the thrill of outstanding electrified performance in a stunning open-top format.”