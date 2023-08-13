In a handful of days, Pininfarina will unveil its next model, which the Italian company itself has defined as the first in a new collection of future vehicles. We only know that it will be called B95: it can be read clearly in the latest teaser that Pininfarina has released a few days after the debut of the car, scheduled for next August 17 at the Monterey Car Week.

PURA Vision inspiration

In an accompanying note to the teaser image, Pininfarina announced about this new model that it will contain details inspired by the recently revealed PURA Vision design concept, and will offer a completely new proposal signed by the Italian brand. “It is the first time in the world that all our special models (PURA Vision and Battista Edizione Nino Farina, ed) will be presented together – commented Paolo Dellachà, CEO of Pininafarina – Leading them will be the extraordinary B95, a completely new proposition that takes inspiration from our recently revealed PURA Vision design concept.”

Distinctive front

Difficult at the moment to grasp further details about the new B95. According to the rumors that have been circulating in the last few hours, it should be a new one lowered supercar with details that will allow it to distinguish itself from the Battista. Among the design elements that stand out at the front, the only part of the car visible from the teaser, we find the slim light clusters and the illuminated Pininfarina logounited by a massive air intake and a pronounced splitter.

New era

“At this year’s Monterey Car Week we will delight our customers, dealer partners and enthusiasts with a collection of wonderful new vehicles – concluded Dellachà – It’s a fundamental period in the evolution of Automobili Pininfarina. Our ambition when we launched the company in 2018 was to become the world’s number one manufacturer of purely electric luxury cars. Imagine, design and make our customers’ dreams come true. I am incredibly proud to now share what we have carefully prepared for our customers and fans over the course of this year.”