Pininfarina and Platum together presented a new electric scooter model, which was called KPF Silver. Platum is the brand for urban electric mobility of MT Distribution, a Motor Valley company, and the scooter in question is the first of a family of products designed for urban mobility including scooters, bicycles and folding bikes, all electric vehicles. In fact, in the course of 2022 the first bike of the range will also be launched.

KPF, according to a press release, is equipped with “high quality components that guarantee maximum comfort for the user“. Among the characteristics that distinguish KPF we find the footboard of 83.5 cm that enhances the rider’s body fluctuations, hidden suspension, and a range of 40 kilometers. The frame is made of aluminum. Three driving modes are available: eco, up to 6 km / h for use in pedestrian areas; normal, which reaches 20 km / h; sport, the maximum speed of which is 25 km / h. The wheels are 10-inch with air chamber. The display includes the speedometer, battery level and distance traveled, total and single session.

The model is available in two versions, with and without arrows. The electric scooter is available in Shiny Silver, with turquoise details on the footplate. KPF Argento by Pininfarina will be available from the end of March on e-commerce urbanemobility.com and in consumer electronics stores. The starting price is 599 euros.