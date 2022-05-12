An Italian-French car whose ‘fuel’ is one hydrogen capsule: strange mix for the Huv crossover presented by Pininfarina and NamX, with a great desire to amaze the world. If it is ever produced, it will become the first car in the world powered by hydrogen fuel cell complete with a standard tank and six removable capsules. This is a formula that guarantees a total electric range of 800 kilometers. Faouzi Annajah, who founded NamX with Thomas de Lussac, explained that Huv will hit the market in the last quarter of 2025.

The use of hydrogen capsules as secondary tanks is a notable novelty. The patented system allows the refill of hydrogen substantially thanks to the cylinders, to be inserted in the rear part of the car. The refueling service should be guaranteed thanks to an offer on demand. The car was designed starting from there, from the rear: an opposite approach to classic design techniques. Pininfarina defines it, exactly, the “world’s first car partially powered by a patented removable tank system that promises to revolutionize the experience of clean mobility and make hydrogen available on a large scale“.

Two versions of the Huv are planned: 300hp rear-wheel drive (200km / h top speed) and GTH variant with 550 hp all-wheel drive (250 km / h). Both can already be ordered online, with prices between 65,000 and 95,000 euros. NamX HUV will be officially presented to the public next autumn 2022, at the Paris Motor Show.

Paolo Pininfarina declared: “Pininfarina is not just design and style: today we give an example of the ability to give life to a vision of a sustainable future. The NamX Huv is part of our DNA: it’s about creating the best driving experience for unlimited mobility“. The CEO of the company, Silvio Angori, on the other hand, explained that the car “represents a very important exercise to understand where the mobility of the future is going”. Pininfarina has often been interested in hydrogen, investing in studies and prototypes over the last few years.

The overall volume of the vehicle began to take shape keeping in mind the positioning of the passengers and the intricate system of tanks and the rear. The HUV boasts a well-defined front, side lines that rise to culminate in a mighty rear volume. Always sideways, two lines intersect to form an X. The X is at the center of the concept design: the massive front grille maximizes the cooling requirements of the fuel cells and is surrounded by an unmistakable line of light.