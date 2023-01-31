From the meeting between Koelliker and Pininfarina, leading companies in their respective mobility and design sectors, a partnership has been born which will see them engaged in the coming months of 2023 in a project to define the new customer experience of the Koelliker Group. Design is a key term for Koelliker, around which the Milanese distributor has defined its new strategy and way of experiencing the customer, who is increasingly placed at the center of every choice.

The Group began its growth and change journey in 2021, a date that saw the arrival of Marco Saltalamacchia as CEO & Executive Vice President, thus marking the first step in the implementation of the new corporate strategy, and of a renewal that starts from ‘indoor. In fact, the first line of the company is completely new, with managers with strong automotive experience at the top of each department, capable of transferring their know-how to increase the value of the Group. Koelliker’s goal is to become a hub of sustainable mobility and a point of reference for customers – private and business – to whom the Group wants to offer a wide range of solutions, in an increasingly innovative and engaging way.

And if, on the one hand, internal renewal starts with people, on the other, it always wants to reach people, immersing them in an environment in which the Group’s values ​​are visible. When we talk about design and style descending from the automotive field, we can only speak above all of a name: Pininfarina. Icon of Italian design in the world, in addition to having contributed to writing the history of the global automotive industry, Pininfarina has also been involved for some time in the design of exclusive customer experiences that combine the physical and digital worlds through aesthetics and technology. This partnership marks a decisive step for Koelliker in the innovation and evolution of the Group.

The new design project is based on well-defined time stages, in an in-depth study that Pininfarina will conduct in direct contact with Koelliker, with its employees and their daily lives. All this will give life to a new customer experience, in line with the Group’s strategy and in support of future projects. The first results of the project will be visible within the first half of 2023.