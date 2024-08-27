A super secret agreement, at least for now, but of great importance. A particularly cryptic press release from Pininfarina that yesterday announced with a note of a few lines the signing of an important commercial agreement with an OEM, an original equipment manufacturer, which includes development and production activities.

90 Million Deal for Pininfarina

As signed with the partner, whose name still remains shrouded in mystery, “includes some preliminary concept activities already performed on the basis of specific orders starting from 2023“. The agreement between Pininfarina and its mysterious interlocutor is worth 90 million euros and will last until April 2026. The announcement is very important for the Turin brand, which has secured a very important flow in addition to a certainly strategic partnership.