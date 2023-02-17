FC Barcelona is in a good sporting moment and the club’s finances are progressing in full improvement after the great management of Joan Laporta since the beginning of his management. That being the case, while Xavi and his managers focus all their attention on the ball and on meeting the goals that the Catalans have, the sports area is already planning the assembly of the squad for the following campaign, where they seek to strengthen the squad with the best options on the market.
Yesterday Gundogan’s agents made an appearance in Barcelona to talk about a possible arrival of the German to Xavi’s ranks. Today, within the club’s facilities, Pini Zahavi, one of the most powerful agents on the planet and who has under his command the letters of two footballers who are in the sights of the Blaugrana club, has made an appearance.
Zahavi, who is also a very good friend of Joan Laporta and represents Lewandowski, was in talks with the people of the culé club to talk about the possible arrivals of Pavard and Yannick Carrasco. Both players are on the list of strong options for Barcelona, however, the agent wants to clarify the panorama of his representatives and the objective of his visit is to define whether or not the club is in a position to receive its players above the interest that may or may not exist. Everything indicates that the representative has received a positive response.
