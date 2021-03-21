18 years after the “penguin” landing in Casa Rosada, with the assumption of Néstor Kirchner as president, Kirchnerism is gaining more and more space in strategic areas of the Alberto Fernández government. And it is supported in large part by officials who come from Patagonia, not only from Santa Cruz, but also from neighboring provinces such as Neuquén and Río Negro.

Three of the movements made by the Executive In recent months they arrived from southern provinces of the country, with deputies who went on to fill prominent positions: Darío Martínez, from Neuquén, Pablo González, from Santa Cruz, and Martín Soria, from YPF.

From Neuquén to lead a key secretariat

The first was Darío Martínez, who arrived at the Ministry of Energy in August of last year, replacing Sergio Lanziani. Rionegrino by birth, from the town of Ingeniero Huergo, had just been president of the Energy Commission of the Lower House. At 46, he was designated with the permission of Máximo, his boss in Deputies, and from there he has been building a solid relationship with Martín Guzmán, who oversees the area.

To the point that in the internal debate about the increase in electricity and gas rates, Martínez even ended up playing close to the minister and differentiating himself from the Instituto Patria, which prioritizes keeping the prices of services frozen.

Martínez built his entire previous political career from Neuquén, where he was a councilor from 2005 to 2013, to then be elected national deputy from 2015 until his move to Energy.

The Secretary of Energy, Darío Martínez, with President Alberto Fernández.

The chosen one of Máximo and Cristina in YPF

The arrival of Pablo González to YPF to replace Guillermo Nielsen represented the arrival of the most penguin of all the officials assumed in these 15 months of Alberto Fernández’s administration. Néstor Kirchner’s main advisor in his years in the Santa Cruz governorate, he became deputy governor of that province from 2015 to 2019, before being also elected as a national deputy. Since January, the one born in Río Gallegos 52 years ago has been the head of the main state company in the country.

Before that, he had completed his entire career within the State, since his time in 1993 as Legal Advisor for the Sociedad del Estado Public Services. Later, in his only background in the energy sector, he worked as a director at Distrigas, a firm that distributes natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas in Santa Cruz, where his wife, Karina, is currently vice president.

Lawyer graduated from the University of La Plata, in Santa Cruz he was also undersecretary of tax resources in the last term as governor of Kirchner, from 1999 to 2003, and he remained in the province for the next eight years, with Kirchnerism already installed in the Rosada.

Until 2011, in the government of Daniel Peralta, he was Minister of Government and then Provincial Chief of Cabinet, with a brief stint as a legislator, after the 2007 elections. From 2011 to 2015, before being Lieutenant Governor, he was a national senator at the time Front for Victory.

Máximo Kirchner, head of the block of deputies K, embraces Pablo Gónzalez, head of YPF.

A rionegrino inside the cabinet

Martín Soria, 45, and appointed Minister of Justice, is another Patagonian who has had a leap from the Chamber of Deputies to the national government, under the wing of Cristina Kirchner.

The first-born of the former governor of Río Negro, Carlos Soria, assassinated by his wife Susana Freydoz in 2012, Martín has been building a career on the rise since 2007, when he took office as provincial legislator.

Four years later, he succeeded his father as mayor of General Roca, and eight years later, in 2019, he left the place to his sister, María Emilia, to assume a seat as a national deputy, which he still holds, until he is confirm your inauguration as Minister of Justice.

His link to the judicial sector is prior to all this. After graduating as a lawyer at the UBA, he was part of the federal court of then judge Juan José Galeano, and later a rapporteur in the General Roca Federal Chamber.

Kirchnerized to the core in recent years, he became a tough antimacrist very critical of the functioning of the judiciary. “I came to disarm the lawfare”, were his first words since before taking office. He also spoke of his political boss, Cristina Kirchner, involved in multiple court cases. “She wants the Justice to release her from guilt and charge,” he said.

Cristina Kirchner and Martín Soria, new Minister of Justice of the Nation.

More Patagonian presence

In addition to the three mentioned, other officials from the Frente de Todos who emerged from the Patagonian provinces have gained specific weight in recent times. By Río Negro, Maria Emilia Soria, a young deputy from 2013 to 2019 and current mayor of General Roca, aged 35. The sister of the current Minister of Justice supports the model, but for example has voted in favor of the violation of the Chamber of Deputies of Julio De Vido, in 2017.

National Senator for Río Negro of the Frente de Todos, Silvina Garcia Larraburu She is critical of the Soria, but she is aligned with Cristina Kirchner at the national level. Barilochense, 52, changed his vision on legal abortion: in 2018 he rejected the initiative, in 2020 he approved it and gave a key vote.

Martin Doñate, a national senator, is another of Kirchnerism’s allies in the lower house, although, on the other hand, he maintains a close relationship with Soria, whom he congratulated for taking over as chief of Justice, giving him his support to reform the sector and “end the lawfare “. For his part, Soria will be replaced as a deputy by another loyal one: Pedro Dantas, until now responsible for the ANSeS of Cipoletti and former mayor of Campo Grande.

For Neuquén, after the departure of Martínez to the Ministry of Energy, who assumed until the end of 2023 as national deputy was Guillermo Carnaghi. He is decidedly a man who answers to the energy secretary and aligned with the Government at the provincial level. From that province arose a history of Kirchnerism, more current than ever: Oscar Parrilli, national senator, former secretary of the Presidency and main reference of Cristina Fernández.

For Santa Cruz, in Diputados, González’s replacement after his departure to YPF was Jorge Veron, an official of Alicia Kirchner and a native of Río Turbio. Also in the Lower House it stands out for that province Juan Benedicto Vazquez, who made the news in mid-February for having been one of the VIP vaccinated in Santa Cruz, despite being 54 years old and not belonging to risk personnel.

But one of the most loyal officials to emerge from that province is Virginia Garcia, sister-in-law of Máximo Kirchner and current head of the General Tax Directorate. Previously, she was an advisor to Cristina Kirchner and a national senator for Santa Cruz from 2015 to 2017.