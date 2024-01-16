The muscle stiffness goes away, the medication does not have to be increased: Table tennis players suffering from Parkinson's report amazing things. Doctors confirm the positive effect – but with limitations.

HWendelin Schmidt is also training with concentration at the table tennis table, playing one forehand after the other. When you watch the 72-year-old playing in the hall in Bad Homburg, you can hardly imagine that he is terminally ill. Because Schmidt has Parkinson's, he was diagnosed three years ago.

Parkinson's disease is a chronic neurological disease that, according to health insurance data, affects up to 400,000 people in Germany. The most common symptoms include tremors, muscle stiffness and slow movements, but also balance problems, problems speaking and the so-called “freezing” of movements.