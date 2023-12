Sestri Levante at the Pineto exam on Sunday afternoon at 2pm outside the home. A challenge between newly promoted teams but with different rankings, the Abruzzo team are facing Serie C better than the Corsari who have demonstrated more than once that they have not yet taken the measure of the category. And in fact Mister Barilari says it clearly to his team: “we must not make mistakes and bring home the three points”.



