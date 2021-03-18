The political, economic and social scene in Chile is delicate. In a few days, on April 11, the election of constituents responsible for drafting a new Magna Carta will be held and before the end of the year, Chileans will have to go to the polls no less than five times. For this reason and to review the state of affairs and relations between the two countries, President Sebastián Piñera and former President José María Aznar will participate in the Foro Vocento Spain Chile, looking to the future. Manuel Contreras Caro, president of the Azvi group, who has been trusting Chile for 17 years, participates in the meeting.

In less than two years, Chile has unexpectedly occupied prominent spaces in different international media. In October 2019, due to the social outbreak that surprised inside and outside its borders. In recent weeks, for good news: it became the first country in the world to administer, more quickly, vaccines against covid-19.

The success of the vaccination strategy has finally allowed the government of Sebastián Piñera to take a deep breath. At the same time, it has opened a door of hope to a population saturated by an overdose of riots and burdened, like the rest of the region and the planet, by the economic crisis.

In this situation, some fifteen million Chileans will have to face half a dozen elections until the end of the year. The most important, without a doubt, will be the appointment of those 155 men and women (there will be parity), who will have to write a new Constitution.

The future text of that Magna Carta, which must be ratified in a referendum, will undoubtedly depend on how the destiny of a country will be forged that, until recently, did not generate doubts about its stability and legal security for investments.

Looking at the future



At the Vocento Spain Chile Forum, looking to the future, we will know, after three years of his mandate, thatWhat balance does President Piñera make of his management. There will be an opportunity to ask him how he interprets and values ​​that no predecessor of his had to face such a severe and unexpected social crisis, when the pressure cooker of social discontent has been boiling, in a large part of the population, for decades.

On the other hand, Piñera will be able to explain why he was able to design such an effective vaccination strategy and the rest of the governments were not, or what was Prosur’s role in this crisis where Chile assisted neighboring countries such as Ecuador and vaccines with medical supplies and vaccines. Peru. Possibly, at the Vocento Spain Chile Forum concerns are raised such as: to what extent does it influence that China has become Chile’s main trading partner? Or could Spain lose its leadership as an investor?

On the political level, perhaps the president will reveal if he was ever tempted to throw in the towel or what solution he would see for regimes such as those of Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua.

By last, the gaze of José María Aznar, in these untimely days for Spanish politics, could help shed light on the similarities – or differences – between Chile and Spain today.

Sebastián Piñera, at this moment, faces the challenge of cushioning the damage of the covid-19 pandemic, recovering economic momentum, confidence in investments and maintaining dynamism in the multitude of Free Trade Agreements signed (Chile It is the country that has the most in the world). Too much for any president.