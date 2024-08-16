Chihuahua, Chih.- Antonio Pinedo, former coordinator of Social Communication for the State during the administration of Javier Corral, should have collaborated with the investigations carried out by the authorities to have obtained the criterion of opportunity, and not only paid for the damage, explained the spokesman for the Federation of Bar Associations and Colleges of Lawyers, Ernesto Avilés.

“The fact that he came out and said that the opportunity criteria they gave him was because he was going to pay the amount indicated in one of the accusations is out of context, because he has to pay regardless,” he said.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Abelardo Valenzuela, stated that the former coordinator currently has two proceedings against him, one of which is suspended precisely due to the criterion of opportunity, while the other continues to advance.

On Tuesday, Antonio Pinedo gave a press conference in which he stated that he is not currently a protected witness in the investigations of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, but that he was told that he could collaborate with information.

He added that he has no evidence that could support judicial accusations of corruption in the previous administration, but that he does have data that could complement the investigations.

He stressed that on July 19 he left prison because in the first criminal case he was granted a change of precautionary measure and in the second he adhered to a criterion of opportunity, offering to pay the 160 thousand pesos that he was told he had received improperly in 2019.

However, he clarified that this was not because he was providing information to the investigations, as he had merely limited himself to pointing out where elements for an investigation could be found.

He even stated that he has no doubt that there was corruption in the Corral Jurado administration, although he has no proof of it.

In this regard, the lawyer stressed that the benefits he obtained must be due to his collaboration, since the fact that he pays or repairs the patrimonial damage is not the way in which he can avoid responsibility for the accusations.

“You can say what you said, but in these cases, those who receive the benefit do so because they collaborate and paying for the damage is not optional,” he said.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office indicated that in the first case, he remains linked to the process with precautionary measures of biweekly presentation before the Institute of Pre-Trial Services, in addition to the prohibition of leaving the city of Chihuahua and shelter at home with the opportunity to go out during the day. While in the second, the process is suspended. (Orlando Chávez /