Chihuahua, Chih.- The former coordinator of social communication for the State Government, Antonio PC, agreed to testify against former governor Javier Corral Jurado, and reached an agreement to modify the precautionary measure that allows him to remain at home, according to unofficial sources from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The former official is accused of participating, between 2017 and 2018, in the alleged irregular allocation of contracts, worth 9 million pesos, to the companies ‘Xtreme Sports S. de RL de CV’; Upcon SA de CV and Malcomsat SA de CV, in which his former partner, Abril Susana del Pilar LR, worked, and which were owned by Efraín Maldonado Delgado.

He is also accused of continuing to receive his salary after being removed from his position as head of Social Communication in December 2018.

Antonio PC reportedly obtained a change of precautionary measure from a judge yesterday, Friday, which would put him under house arrest, instead of the prison where he had been since March.