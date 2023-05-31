“Front and direct”, the titular minister of the federal Judiciary puts a bell on the cat.

Under the intensified attack of the 4T, the head of the Federal Judiciary, Norma Lucia Pina Hernandez, usually discreet but self-defined “frontal and direct”, she put her finger on the sore spot… of the populism:

“On the way, in the evolution and adaptation of our Institution to the demands of the citizens, we must not confuse legitimacy with popularity. That has never been nor should it be in our axiological mission, in our institutional values…”.

He said it at the ceremony 25th anniversary of the Federal Institute of Public Defenderand the next morning Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who boasts of being the “most popular” president in the world and who If they call you a populist, write it down on the list, He made explicit his support for the lynch mob from Morena who, since April 24, have been uttering vile insults against the ministers of the highest constitutional court.

Yesterday in the Palace, regarding the subject, a woman who pretends to be a “journalist” put this ball to the powerful host:

– What would be the response, President, to these citizens who protest against the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, now with this precedent that they were attacked by this group of people, and if something can be done beyond the speech, rhetoric…?

AMLO responded that “in a fight the most important thing is non-violence, not falling for provocations. Only those who are not right use force ”, and he called on those planted to“ not fall for provocations and think about what Ponciano Arriaga said: The more they hit me, the more dignified I feel ”.

Without hesitation, he specified:

“And tell them what’s up, that they are not alone. There are many people who want the Judiciary to be reformed, that they not fall for provocations and that they maintain their peaceful resistance. Let them demonstrate without violence, and I would say without verbal violence; and it can be done. Not only not to fall into physical violence, but into verbal violence…”.

It is the first time that he has confessed his sympathy for that rabid morenista faction, but at least what his devotees and the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, may understand:

“For example, do not burn figures of any ministerNothing of that…”.

But those who intimidate, threaten and spend all their time insulting the ministers should not be supported by those who unfortunately have already lost their opportunity to distance themselves from those who personify the meme that the president of the Court is “the problem” and “the solution”. a bullet, or enjoy the performance of coffins with the images of their injured.

Bad and bad AMLO has been in recent weeks.

And so much so that it allows a military man, the Army general and federal security undersecretary, Luis Rodriguez Buciojoin the lynching of Minister Piña.

So bad and bad that he commits the nonsense of support the idea of ​​negotiating with organized crimeas if it had one and not hundreds of heads in the different organizations that have increased disappearances and murders like never before…

