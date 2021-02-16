Pine64 Quartz64 is a new Raspberry Pi type single board PC from a Chinese manufacturer that will sound familiar to you from the Pinebook Pro laptop or the Linux PinePhone smartphone.

Taking advantage of the Raspberry Pi sales boom, the company began marketing single-board SBC systems that started with inexpensive versions of just $ 15, but progressed to “professional” models such as the RockPro. Pine64 Quartz64 is a variant of these for the consumer market.

Pine64 Quartz64, specifications

It is based on a Rockchip RK3566 SoC, a 64-bit ARM with four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 processing cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU that should be enough to power this board. You can install from 2 to 8 Gbytes of LPDDR4 memory and for internal storage it will equip from 16 to 128 Gbytes with eMMC modules.

His connectivity is quite complete, namely:

MicroSD memory card slot

SATA 2.0 port

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Gigabit Ethernet port

HDMI with support for 4K output at 60 frames per second

DSI, CSI and MiPi interfaces

Fan connector

PCIe x4 slot

Raspberry Pi style 40-pin GPIO.

Pine64 Quartz64 will be marketed in two different versions, More complete Model A on a board with a size of 13 x 8 cm and Model B with the same SoC, but somewhat smaller and with fewer ports. Both must be quite inexpensive.

Pine64 has produced a limited series of prototypes and has already shipped a few units to developers. The goal is to ensure that there is at least some basic Linux support for the hardware before making it available to the general public. Developers who are already working on other boards with the same RK3566 SoC, note that as soon as Linux is up and running on Quartz64 boards, they should be compatible with the Panfrost open source GPU driver for hardware accelerated graphics and video.

SBC Pine 64 with RISC-V chips. The Chinese firm has also announced another board with which it will launch support for RISC-V. It will be an entry level plaque for the promising new Open Source hardware architecture, which aims to position itself as an alternative in some fields of use to ARM and also to the producers of x86 chips, Intel and AMD, omnipresent in personal computers and servers.