Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Pine tree | The police are asking for observations about the speeding in Käpylä, the victim of the speeding died

June 21, 2023
Pine tree | The police are asking for observations about the speeding in Käpylä, the victim of the speeding died

The victim of the run-over suffered serious injuries and died in hospital.

Police suspects an elderly person ran over a middle-aged person on Tuesday in Helsinki’s Käpylä, the police say in a press release published on Wednesday.

The victim suffered serious injuries from the run-over and died in hospital.

The suspected crime happened on Tuesday around 12:40 near Koskelantie 27.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of the events and are asking citizens for eyewitness observations, says the head of the investigation,” the crime commissioner Juha Åkerman.

The police are asking for observations about what happened. Observations can be reported to [email protected] or to the 24/7 hotline 029 541 7931.

