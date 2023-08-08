Pine tree | A tree felled by a strong wind broke the fence of a popular dog park in Helsinki: “Dogs get away”

A tree has fallen on top of the fence on the big dog side of the Käiplän Louhenpuisto dog park.

Although Predicted for Finland the storm thinned out into a gale, it has still managed to wreak some havoc in Helsinki. Käpyläinen Cheer up Kuikka noticed this morning that a tree had fallen on the fence of the local Louhenpuisto dog park.

The dog park next to Tuusulanväylä is divided into two halves according to the size of the dogs. A fallen tree has broken the fence on the big dogs’ side.

According to Kuika, the tree had not yet fallen on Monday evening, when he last visited the dog park. He had time to keep his Welsh Springer Spaniel free on Tuesday before he noticed the broken fence.

“Usually we walk through the whole park, but today I avoided moving under the trees, so I only noticed it when we were leaving.”

“It’s quite a gaping hole. If the dogs want to get away from it, they can.”

Loon hopes that the fence can be repaired quickly, because the dog park is very popular. He immediately reported the matter to the city via the feedback channel.

According to Kuika, the fallen tree was branched, but he cannot assess the condition of the tree more precisely.

“I’m not quite sure if the tree’s rhizome already looked like it might fall one day. Maybe it looks a bit rotten when you look at that picture, but I’m not a wood expert.”

