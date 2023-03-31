Pine ridge | The copper thieves broke into the building and took with them water pipes, the loot was several hundred kilos

Someone or some broke into the old rehabilitation center in Mäntyharju and took hundreds of kilograms of copper, says the Eastern Finland police.

The police estimate that the main building of the old rehabilitation center located on Tuustaipaleentie has been broken into between the 15th and the 30th. March. Rooms and, among other things, water pipes have been demolished in the building. In total, hundreds of kilograms of copper have been extracted from the premises.

According to the police, an older Peugeot Partner dark van, which was seen moving in the area at the time of the incident, may be connected to the crime. The police are asking for observations to the tip email: [email protected] or to the tip phone 029 5415 232.