Broken knees. ankles. backs. Top athletes who always go beyond the limit of their physical capabilities and are injured for weeks afterwards. Watching their training build evaporate, having to fight back. Maarten Moen (43), the new chief physician of sports umbrella organization NOC-NSF, has a hard time seeing it; people who destroy their bodies, with the thought of forcing themselves to great feats. And meanwhile sometimes reject the advice of their doctor.

Now that he has become a ‘medical performance manager’ at NOC-NSF, Moen has therefore set himself a goal: he wants to help athletes get to know the limits of their body better. Moen: “It is still too often the case that the doctor and the physiotherapist are seen as the ones who pull the handbrake, while the athlete and coach want to continue. I say: demanding too much of your body leads to poorer performance in the long run. Reducing injuries and illnesses is what ultimately benefits the athlete and coach the most.”

Maarten Moen has been working in the medical staff of NOC-NSF for years. He was, among other things, team doctor of the water polo team, the boxing team, the volleyball players and the equestrian team. He is the successor of Cees-Rein van den Hoogenband, who recently retired. He is also chief physician of the Dutch team at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

He knows: now he is being looked at in a crisis situation: a (possible) doping affair, hassle with Covid infections, noise about nutritional supplements, ongoing investigations into cross-border behaviour. Concerns from team doctors reach him, as do questions from the media.

Meanwhile, the NOC-NSF leadership expects him to further raise the level of top sports medicine. It has been professionalized considerably in the past ten years. Experts in the field of mental well-being, nutrition, strength and fitness came. If an athlete has a heart problem, the best specialist in the country is immediately available.

You say: athletes should not see the doctor as hindering them.

“In top sport, everyone lives for the best performance, including the doctors. Only: our role is also to protect the athlete. We are not only looking at the next tournament, but also at the coming years and even after the sports retirement. Athletes need to understand that we are not against them. We both want to ensure as many healthy training hours as possible. Everyone benefits from this, in the short and long term.”

What could be better?

“I think we need to build up even more knowledge about recovering from an injury. We need to know all the new tricks and techniques. Every week, every month there are scientific publications about sports injuries. The athletes can expect us to know them. As a result, we can always look for new forms of treatment. We don’t always have to wait for a drug to break through worldwide. Although of course you should not want to move forward so badly that you ignore safety. It shouldn’t voodoo turn into.”

You also say: we sometimes have to put the brakes on athletes so that they don’t get injured.

“It would be ideal if you could draw up an individual risk profile with each athlete. Are there factors that cause a particular injury to recur? Is one center front in water polo more susceptible to a shoulder injury than the other? And does that injury always occur after a certain training exercise? To what extent does it matter whether the athlete feels mentally energetic? You want to know in as much detail as possible what risks an individual athlete runs – data also helps with that. We are already doing this in some sports, but we can do better and more specifically. With all that knowledge, you can adjust the training and competition load, together with the athlete and coaches.”

Athletes are used to sometimes asking too much of their bodies?

“That will lead to great discussions. If you’re asking too much of your body, it doesn’t make sense that you’ll continue to perform well in the long run. My estimate is that 20 to 30 percent gains can be made in training hours.”

Then again: sometimes the top sport mentality clashes with the physical gaze. Think of Sven Kramer, who has been skating for years with serious back problems.

“My experience is – without going into Sven Kramer – that you always work out together. As long as you keep the conversation open. Everyone understands: if you push hard, it will bother you later. My job is to sketch a realistic scenario: if you do this, your career may be over sooner. Or: then you can have problems after your career. The medical staff can often best outline those risks.”

But who makes the decision?

“The athlete has a lot of expressiveness. Although there are situations that you as a doctor stand on your stripes. If you see that there is a danger to the heart, then that is a no go. But in general I argue in favor of pulling together more strongly.”

In the past, cooperation between the NOC-NSF medical staff and individual team doctors has sometimes been difficult. A few years ago, top sports doctors sometimes unnecessarily prescribed the thyroid medication Thyrax, much to the dismay of your predecessor Cees-Rein van den Hoogenband.

“That’s why it’s important to have good contact. I want to know what’s going on. That we determine together: are we talking about a problem? And if that’s the case, we’ll look into it closely. With each other. I’m really into de-escalation. The fist on the table doesn’t sit well with me. It is also often not necessary, because the ties between our medical staff and the team doctors are now strong.”

Your predecessor has sometimes withheld a doping confession from an active athlete. How would you deal with that?

“I’ve been working in top sport for fifteen years now and I’ve never experienced that.”

Still, it’s important to know your point of view, now that you’re the top medical officer at NOC-NSF.

“We want to be as transparent as possible with our medical staff. I’ll tell you how I handle it when an athlete comes to me with a question about doping. Then I would first ask why that is a topic at all. What is the goal? Get stronger, recover faster? We can also work towards those goals in other ways. With a diet, legal nutritional supplements or specific training work, for example. My method is: discourage on content. Outline the risks, the health risks too. Athletes are sensitive to that. There will always be athletes who really want it. Well, then they shouldn’t be with me. Our rules of conduct are clear: we never cooperate with them. Then they should google it or go to Kazakhstan.”

And the athlete who admits doping use?

“You are then really in a difficult position as a doctor. After all, you have to deal with your professional secrecy. Lawyers have figured that out. In that case, professional secrecy outweighs the reporting obligation. Well, I’ve never experienced it and I hope it stays that way.”

There have been many revelations about transgressive behavior in top sport, and various investigations are also underway. Does your medical staff have a role in preventing these kinds of problems?

“It’s no use pinching someone physically and mentally. That does not make sense for the health and therefore for the performance of the athlete. Preventing these kinds of problems is part of good preventive care. That fits exactly into the model I have in mind, that of creating as many healthy training hours as possible. The athlete who is physically or mentally forced too far will not be able to make those hours.”

Healthy training hours, that expression keeps coming back.

“US President George W. Bush had certain phrases that he repeated very often. Simple and concrete, to get the message across clearly. I will do the same with this message. As little training loss as possible. That’s what everyone wants and we’re all going to make a profit there. I’m convinced of that.”