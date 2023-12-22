Saturday, December 23, 2023, 01:12

















The fifth prizes of the Christmas Lottery left a shower of fortune across half the Region. Five of the eight fifths smiled at hundreds of lucky neighbors with 6,000 euros per tenth in more than a dozen municipalities. In San Pedro del Pinatar, pink confetti exploded again on Gabriel Cañadas Street, headquarters of El Perolo, which this December 22 broke its record for biggest prizes in the Christmas Lottery. The Pinata administration gave at least five fifth prizes, worth 144,000 euros, in addition to one tenth of the Gordo and another of the second prize paid at 125,000 euros. The popular La Envidiosa de Murcia also distributed at least four fifth prizes among its clientele.

In addition to San Pedro del Pinatar, in Murcia, Cartagena, Águilas, San Javier, Santomera, Alcantarilla, Archena, Molina de Segura, Mula and Cehegín, part of the third fifth prize of the Christmas Lottery draw was sold, which fell in the number 88979. More than a dozen towns in the Community got a pinch of another third fifth prize. Nerves, excitement and happy faces were the tone in the administrations in charge of distributing happiness with that tenth with the number 88979. “We are very excited, it is an incredible joy,” pointed out the owners of the administrations. The El Molino office, in Molina de Segura, distributed ten tenths, “all of them to people from the town,” its owner confessed, who could not hide her joy. At the lottery administration located on Trashospital de Mula street, they distributed several tenths. «We are very happy, very happy. “We don't know how many we have sold, but we are very excited.”

In the Dos Mares shopping center, in San Javier, David Díaz, head of the lottery administration, sold three tenths prized with 6,000 euros each. Santomera also got a pinch, which was sold in the San Antonio administration.

The tickets awarded with 6,000 euros were also sold in Mazarrón, Santomera, Mula and Alcantarilla

The owner of the Las Torres administration celebrates the award with two employees.



Vicente Vicens/ AGM





The second fifth prize left tenths in San Pedro del Pinatar, Ceutí, Las Torres de Cotillas and Mazarrón. In Mazarrón, in the El Dólar lottery administration, its owner, Javier Meroño, acknowledged “not having yet assimilated the happiness of distributing 60,000 euros,” since they sold a series. «We keep receiving calls to congratulate us. No one has been here yet, but we are waiting for you with open arms,” ​​said the administrator after the draw. In Las Torres and Ceutí, a series was also sold, that is, ten tenths. In administration number 1 of Las Torres de Cotillas, a ticket (ten tenths) of 45353 was sold. Fuensanta Aupí, owner of the office, where she has been for 38 years, confirmed to LA VERDAD that the tenths awarded with 6,000 euros each “have been sold everyone at the window”, although he does not know if the lucky ones have been regular customers. “We don't know because they have been very strong sales days, and people come from all over.”

At the window



Another fifth prize of the Christmas Lottery, the sixth that came out of the drums, number 86007, left a good haul of euros in two administrations of Murcia capital, also in the Murcian district of Lobosillo, in Ceutí, Puerto de Mazarrón, Cabo of Palos and San Pedro del Pinatar.

Cartagena, Las Torres de Cotillas, Archena, Molina de Segura, San Javier and Cehegín celebrated the luck of the fifth places

The La Envidiosa lottery administration sold a winning ticket “through the window.” La Agustinica, also in Murcia, gave 60,000 euros divided among the ten tenths that the establishment distributed this year in the Christmas Lottery draw. The owner, Pepe Imbernón, felt “very nervous.” “We have been spreading happiness for two years in a row and last year it was with a quarter.” This award also traveled to Vega Baja, in Orihuela.

Celebration in the El Perolo administration of San Pedro del Pinatar.



Alexia Salas





The seventh fifth prize also fell in Murcia capital. La Envidiosa returned to distribute happiness and money to her clients. According to one of its sellers, Rosana Lasheras, “we still don't know how many tenths have been sold, not even the lucky one.” The last fifth prize of the Christmas 2023 draw, which was for number 57421, was also sold in La Envidiosa de Murcia, in Mazarrón and in El Perolo de San Pedro.

