Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game is film dedicated to Roger Sharpe (played by Mike Faist), of which we can see the official trailer. Sharpe is considered the man who saved the coin op market in the United States, also convexly helping the nascent video game industry.

Briefly told: in the 1970s, in some large squares in the USA (Chicago and New York) there were still laws in force against coin-operated games, including pinball machines, equivalent to gambling, which provided for their complete announcement (the famous image of the mayor of New York Fiorello LaGuardia destroying some coin-operated machines with a hammer).

The battle to legitimize pinball machines went on for years, even involving the first arcade and café video games, which had inherited the stigma of the entire coin op industry.

Despite this, the arcade game market had grown enormously over the years, but the producers wanted the reopening of the markets that had been closed to them decades earlier. At the beginning of 1976 the process began which saw the Music and Amusement Association of New York ask for the cancellation of the ban. In order to prevail, they decided to demonstrate to the court that it had to decide that pinball machines were not games of chance, therefore of chance, but of ability. The demonstration, made directly in court, involved Roger Sharpe, a professional pinball player, who played in front of the judges showing them the true nature of pinball machines in a very convincing way. This resulted in the reopening of the New York and Chicago markets for coin-operated games, including video games.

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game will be in theaters on March 17, 2023.