Zen Studios, the team behind the Pinball FX series, is reportedly one of the latest companies to have been hit by layoffs this year.

As shared by videogamelayoffs (via VGC), an unnamed source from the studio revealed 32 members of staff from the Hungary-based developer had lost their jobs earlier this month.

Zen Studios was one of the many studios acquired by Embracer Group in 2020, when the Swedish video game and media holding company acquired the developer through Saber Interactive.

Eurogamer has asked Embracer for further comment on these reported layoffs, however a representative reiterated to our sister site GamesIndusty.biz its earlier statement about ongoing restructuring. Here, it acknowledged this restructuring at the company will involve “the closing of studies and termination of projects.”



Zen Studios is one of many companies that have been hit by Embracer layoffs this year. Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics also saw its numbers cut in September. Meanwhile, in August, Embracer revealed it would be shutting down Saints Row developer Volition Games “effective immediately.”

Embracer also previously confirmed it was considering selling Borderlands developer Gearbox as part of its restructuring efforts, and the Embracer-owned Saber Interactive announced it would be halting development on its multiplayer Evil Dead game. This announcement also saw the company state that its planned Switch release of the game had been canceled entirely.

Outside of Embracer, many other companies have experienced layoffs this year, including the likes of Microsoft, Take-Two, Riot Games, EA and Epic, to name but a handful.