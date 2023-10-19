The Hungarian software house Zen Studiosto whom we owe the series Pinball FXwas struck by 32 layoffs. This is yet another chapter in the restructuring that Embracer Group is carrying out, after having seen a two billion dollar agreement with Saudi Prince Bin Salman’s Savvy Games Group collapse, which created a real financial chasm in the company.

Founded in 2003, Zen Studios employed 65 people at the time of its acquisition Saber Interactivea subsidiary of Embracer Group, occurred in 2020.

Embracer Group did not comment on the new round of layoffs, other than reiterating the point about ongoing restructuring.