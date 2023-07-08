Pinball FXthe new virtual pinball machine from Zen Studios, is now also available on Nintendo Switchas confirmed by the launch trailer published by the development team. The game is free to download from the eShop, with the option to purchase new in-game tables.
Announced at the beginning of 2021, Pinball FX marks a great return for the nostalgics of the genre: a synthesis that encompasses the great experience of the Hungarian studio and re-proposes its best interpretations, with twenty redesigned pinball machines for the occasion and selected among the most successful ones of the series.
What’s New in Pinball FX
Between the novelty of Pinball FX a mode inspired by battle royale and designed for multiplayer stands out, but there is no shortage of traditional challenges, a clan system and obviously a completely revisited technical sector.
Not only that: after the famous collaborations with franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, Back to the Future and Jurassic Park, Zen Studios has prepared a series of unprecedented and equally exciting partnerships for Pinball FX, which will take you back to the era of arcades and pinball machines most iconic.
#Pinball #Nintendo #Switch #launch #trailer
Leave a Reply