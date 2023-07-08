Pinball FXthe new virtual pinball machine from Zen Studios, is now also available on Nintendo Switchas confirmed by the launch trailer published by the development team. The game is free to download from the eShop, with the option to purchase new in-game tables.

Announced at the beginning of 2021, Pinball FX marks a great return for the nostalgics of the genre: a synthesis that encompasses the great experience of the Hungarian studio and re-proposes its best interpretations, with twenty redesigned pinball machines for the occasion and selected among the most successful ones of the series.