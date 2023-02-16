Kering, Pinault and relations with Renzi’s father’s former partner. The audios

After revealing the audio of the patron of Keringthe French fashion giant, on the “subsidized taxes in Italy For Gucci“, Il Fatto Quotidiano publishes new recordings on the meeting in London between the billionaire François-Henri Pinault and his closest collaborators. As early as February 2016, Pinault was aware of how his group had been paying for years less taxes than necessary in Italy, using a Swiss branch of the multinational. A truth that emerged thanks to the audio of a closed-door meeting in London. Now Il Fatto, together with Mediapart, are able to reveal other content discussed in that meeting of London, with the Italian property developer Luigi at center stage Dagostino. The discussion between the French billionaire and his collaborators focuses precisely on how cut bridges with Dagostino after his first name he’s out on newspaper.

