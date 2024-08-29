Numerous messages of pain and condolence for the Neapolitan star of social media, Pinarella Esposito. He was 63 years old

One of the first true Neapolitan web stars has passed away, Pinarella Esposito. Considered as true queen and undisputed icon of social media, had conquered his audience thanks to the biting irony that never failed to distinguish his videos.

Neapolitan web star disappeared

She was the protagonist of contents that soon went viral, portraying her struggling with her daily life, spiced up with a nice mix of humor, truth and hilarity.

Neapolitan transgender influencer, Pinarella had become a prominent figure on the web. Despite her precarious health conditions, which had recently worsened, the well-known social media icon had never stopped publishing content, right up until the end.

The sad farewell to Pinarella Esposito from his numerous and loyal fans

The spread of the news of Pinarella Esposito’s death on Neapolitan websites did not fail to arouse painful emotion among his large fan base.

died from heart complications Pinarella Esposito

A pain that has been expressed through the sharing of countless messages of condolence and heartfelt closeness. Below, we report just a few of the many addressed to her:

“My friend, you shouldn’t have left me”;

“She was the queen of the Neapolitan web. We will miss her energy”;

“I’m so sorry, she was nice. A hug, safe travels and condolences to the family”.

And again:

“I know you were suffering a lot, know that you will always be in my heart. You will make even the angels sing in heaven, have a good trip, Pinarella”.

goodbye to Pinarella Esposito

And there are those who remember her by her nickname: “54 years old, a big boy”. A way of ironizing that had made her known and well-liked by everyone:

“Whoever makes you smile, beyond judgments, always deserves applause and a memory. Never judge people or feel better, you can never know what pains are hidden behind the lives of each character. Ciao Pinarella, semp na vuaglione, 54 years old for eternity”.

In recent times, its contents had diminished, although never completely disappeared.

“We will always remember you ‘little girl’, have a good trip”.