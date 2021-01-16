Real Valladolid is looking for a striker to replace Marcos André, who has recently operated on, and the five names offered by AS yesterday, other names continue to be added. The last to appear is the young man Andrea Pinamonti, which belongs to Inter Milan, Corriere dello Sport reported yesterday. The 21-year-old footballer now has ankle problems and hasn’t had many opportunities with the Inter players this season, he has only played 40 minutes.

In the last two seasons, Pinamonti has played on loan. In Frosinone, in the 2018-19 season, he enjoyed 1622 minutes, in 27 games, in which he scored five goals, while last season he was on loan at the Genoa, scored another five goals, in 2,239 minutes, spread over 32 games. Reportedly in Italy, the forward seems excited about the possibility of coming to Spain, but his coach, Antonio Conte, has already made it clear that the footballer, who has gone through all the lower categories of the transalpine team, will not leave the team. interista but has a replacement.

Without leaving the interista group, the fact that Dealbert, who has been linked to the Pucelano group, has denied the possibility of leaving the Rennes, where he is on loan, thus rejecting the possibility of leaving the French club and, therefore, arriving in Valladolid. According to the website www.cfinter1908.it, the Brazilian would have stated that “I am not leaving. I am a professional and have a current contract, in addition to having a lot of respect for the club that is giving me a great opportunity. There are no negotiations or possibility of my departure, it does not exist “, so Real Valladolid will have to look for another player to cover the loss of Raúl García Carnero.