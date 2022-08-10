Another telenovela is nearing its conclusion. Inter and Sassuolo have in fact found an agreement for the permanent transfer of Andrea Pinamonti for a figure that is around 20 million euros. This is an operation that makes everyone happy: the player lands on a team that aims at the left half of the table, the Nerazzurri cash in as much as desired and Alessio Dionisi finds a replacement for Giacomo Raspadori. Bentivoglio’s tip, in fact, is ever closer to Luciano Spalletti’s Naples.