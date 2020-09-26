How the Pinak Rocket System started? Pinak is a long-distance artillery system. It is used to target the enemy before a close battle takes place. This targets small range artillery, infantry and armed vehicles. India used to have a Russian system named ‘Grad’ to fire rockets. It is still used. As an alternative, in the 1980s, DRDO began developing the Pinak Rocket System. Pinak Mark-1 was a successful test in the late 1990s. India also successfully used the Pinak system in the Kargil war. Many of Pinak’s regiments were later formed.

A battery consists of six launch vehicles Pinak is basically a multi-barrel rocket system. With this, 12 rockets can be fired in just 44 seconds. A battery of Pinac systems consists of six launch vehicles, along with a loader system, radar and link with network system, and a command post. A 1×1 kilometer area can be completely destroyed by a battery. The Mark-I range is about 40 km while the Mark-II can be targeted up to 75 km away.

What is special in Mark II? The Mark-II version of the Pinak rocket is designed like a guided missile. Navigation, control and guidance systems have been added to it to increase range and accuracy. The navigation system of the missile is directly connected to the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System. With the latest upgrades, the Mark-II can play a key role in ‘network-centric warfare’.

Why is Pinak the best? Rockets have a lower accuracy than artillery guns. However, with the introduction of guidance and navigation system in Mark-II, that deficiency has been bridged. Along with this, during the time of war, rocket launchers have to adopt the strategy of ‘shoot and school’. That is, once you fire on the target, you have to move away from it so that they do not become targets themselves. The maneuverability of the launcher vehicle should be very good. Pinak meets this scale.

India has started preparations for mass production of Pinak rockets, launchers and essential equipment. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has submitted all this information to the Director General of Quality Assurance (DGQA). It is the job of DGQA to determine the quality and standard maintenance of all defense equipment in the country. Pinak is actually a free flight artillery rocket system with a range of 37.5 km. Pinak rockets are launched from the multi-barrel rocket launcher. The launcher can fire 12 rockets in just 44 seconds. Developed in the name of ‘Pinak’, the bow of Lord Shiva, this missile system is designed to deploy on the borders with India and Pakistan.