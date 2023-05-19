Anger blinded her, but the minister gave us journalists an exquisite banquet.

It was not the invention of Senator Alejandro Armenta to look good with President López Obrador and be awarded the Morena candidacy for the government of Puebla. Nor was the cell phone of Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández hacked nor were the screenshots of the wasapeo with which the lady altered her image of a usually peaceful, discreet woman with commendable temperament in the face of such adverse situations as those that keep the autonomous institutions of the State and the republican separation of powers in suspense.

To vent his indignation and how he could (you live more as you can than as you should), he revealed his understandable annoyance at the rabid aggressions of the ruling party and the most that can be blamed on him is that he made a mistake in choosing Armenta as his interlocutor.

If anger blinds and who gets angry loses, deserves recognition for openly admitting the authorship of the messages denounced by the senatorand even more his acceptance that “the route used was not the most appropriate”.

And I welcome your warning: “I trust that my frontal and direct way of speaking is clearly distinguished from a threat…”. His patience, it is obvious and understandable, reached the limit.

I like that she boasts of being frontal and direct because, presiding over the Federal Judiciary, she is obliged to respond to the frontal and direct insults of Cuatrotheism, beginning with those that López Obrador utters against her and her disqualifications of a judicial system that should respect.

However, beyond forms and content, the underlying problem in the messages with which he provoked the president of the Board of Directors of the Senate and for now of the Permanent Commission of Congress, even though he represents the Legislative Power, for practical purposes she and he do not have the same weight.

The minister made the wrong president because, if it was about confronting and being direct, the ring he should have gotten into is that of his main aggressor: the head of the Executive Powerthat is: Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

with the question “Can you look your sons or daughters in the eye after what you say?” begins his unprecedented and amazing chat with Armenta.

I do not know what the senator may have said to inspire such a question in him, but, accepting without conceding the origin of the approach, he should have asked the same thing to those who hate and attack her: the chief of chiefs of the 4T, who has said on different mornings that the ministers of the Court are “irresponsible and corrupt”; that they hold a “bastion of corrupt conservatism”; that the Judiciary “is taken over by organized and white-collar crime”, and that “almost all of it, from top to bottom, is rotten…”.

I am also pleased that the lady has her gown well on and is not afraid to respond to personal insults and against the independence of the federal Judiciary that, fortunately, is headed (and not the president’s favorite, Yasmín Esquivel plagiarized her), honoring her role as part core of the Supreme Power of the Republic.