Actually many of the procedures to be carried out with the Tax Agency, such as the Income Statement, They are carried out online through the Electronic Office. And to be able to operate through it, the use of the PIN code system is essential. This allows the identification of natural persons to carry out all kinds of operations and electronic procedures.

First of all, it is necessary to register in the system through the different channels available, as reported this section of the Tax Agency website. It can be done online with an electronic certificate or DNI or by video call. Even if an invitation letter is available, what can be requested. O well in person, by appointment, at the offices of the Tax Agency.

Once this first registration is made, you can start the process to request the PIN Code, essential to carry out the aforementioned procedures on the AEAT website. Aside from the route that will be explained belowIt can be obtained directly from the mobile phone by downloading the Cl @ ve PIN app.

First steps to follow to obtain the key

After the first registration in the system, it’s time to continue several steps in order to get the Pin Key that gives definitive access to the signature of the documents. To begin, it is necessary to enter the website of the Tax Agency through this link. Down, Several banners appear, and you have to click on “Cl @ ve PIN” and then on “Obtaining Cl @ ve PIN”.

First, you have to enter the DNI or NIE, indicating the validity or issuance date for DNI or the support number for NIE. Down at the bottom you will have two help links in case you need them. After entering the data, click “continue”.

In the next window, you can click directly on the “Get PIN” button or check the box “I want to personalize my code” to choose the 4-character code that makes up your Cl @ ve together with the PIN. In this case, the “Custom code” field will be enabled to indicate this code. After, press “Get PIN”. The password chosen together with the PIN is the access code that will allow you to carry out the procedures that the Tax Agency enables to carry out over the Internet with this type of access.

Code validation

Following The notice will be displayed in the browser to access the Cl @ ve PIN application on your mobile to see the requested PIN. If you do not have the app installed or you prefer to send the SMS, wait 60 seconds and a message will appear which includes a link to request the sending of the SMS to the mobile.

Via the mobile application, available for Android and IOS, first you have to activate the DNI or NIE on the device and have registered. Afterwards, you can view the PIN obtained from the web on your device. Remember that you must use the PIN code within 10 minutes of obtaining it. If you have activated the user in the Cl @ ve PIN app, an informational prompt will appear so that you can check the PIN through the app. A notification will show the PIN obtained on your device, along with the option “Copy PIN”.

You can also view the PIN and the expiration time counter in the app, after unlocking the device with the security pattern that you have established. This screen will refresh every 10 seconds, automatically showing the last PIN obtained. Then enter the PIN to finish the authentication. The “Code” field appears blocked with the code selected by the user or randomly provided by the application. By last, press “Login” to identify yourself.

Via SMS, once the notice appears to request it, click on “request sending SMS”. The notice informs of the sending of the SMS to the associated mobile phone number. After consulting the SMS on your mobile device, enter the PIN and press “Access”. With this last step the process would have already concluded. In case of not being clear, you can always consult the link enabled by the Tax Agency with all the steps to follow.