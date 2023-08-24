If you don’t think your BMW M2 is special enough on its own, you can now pimp it with goodies from AC Schnitzer.

The new BMW M2 (G87) is a spectacle. Thick 3.0 6-in-line, 460 hp, available with manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Especially when compared to the XM, this is still the closest M product to BMW M’s original goals; sporty and (relatively) light.

Nowadays you can also get it with fun colors, something that our only own @willeme completely happy with it. In fact, it made him so happy that he devoted an article to it. What a friendly lad he is too, isn’t he?

Anyway. If that’s not enough for you, you can now also pimp your BMW M2 with goodies from AC Schnitzer.

Pimp your BMW M2 with goodies from AC Schnitzer

Because standard is just that ordinary and we don’t like ordinary. At least, that’s what AC Schnitzer must have thought when they decided to get started with their goodies for the BMW M2. And decide for yourself what you think.

So there is a diffuser to get, which the car gives a huge bucket of extra downforce gives a sportier look. There is also a modified front wing in development, which generates exactly the same effect as the diffuser.

But you can also have a special carbon spoiler placed on the tailgate. He also goes much faster on the Nordschleife. Or at least, he creates that illusion, because it looks very fast… And there is more, but you’ll have to see it for yourself,

All well and good, but the question is whether you would want it on your BMW M2. Or do you think it’s good enough on its own? We also owe you prices, but it will probably cost a pretty penny.

Make or crack? Say it!

