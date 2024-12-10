He Seville faced the match against Atlético de Madrid with several unknowns in the eleven. The Nyland recovery opened the door to the possibility of benching Alvaro Fernandez. However, García Pimienta decided to reward the Riojan’s good work by granting him ownership at the Metropolitano. Furthermore, the injury of Adrià Pedrosa It offered a golden opportunity for Valentín Barco to assert himself on the left side. The Catalan defender will be out of action for a couple of weeks, but the Sevilla coach does not see the Argentine as the replacement he needs.

He made it that clear last Sunday in the mattress fiefdom. And Pimienta decided to place Kike Salas on the left and put Gudelj in center back accompanying Badé. In this way, Agoumé occupied the pivot position, accompanying Juanlu and Sow in the center of the field. The truth is that the initial configuration proposed by Pimienta worked above expectations. Kike Salas did an excellent job for the bandgiving two assists on goal and providing very dangerous centers from his side. The Catalan coach has not counted much on the subsidiary player, but the Nianzou injury and Marcao’s mistakes have opened the door for the Sevillian.

When making changes, the Morón de la Frontera he was inserted in the center of the defense and, instead of the ‘Colo’ BarcOr, Gonzalo Montiel entered as left back. The Argentine international played with a changed leg during the last ten minutes of the Atlético – Sevillawhen the rival was at its most intense. Pimienta did not want to risk it, as he also brought in Marcao to strengthen the defensive plan, inserting Barco into the scheme. The offensive benefits of the Brighton player, but the coach considered that the game required something else and the full-back watched the entire game from the bench.

These have not been easy months for the player, who is finding it difficult to accept his role as a substitute. However, after the robbery suffered last week and being aware that he is in the spotlight, he decided to travel to Olot and played a good game in the second knockout round of the Copa del Rey. The next league match is on Saturday against Celta de Vigo at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. The Argentine has all week to convince his coach and start.