With Nyland recovered and ready to play, Garcia Pimienta He has somewhat revealed his plans with the goalkeepers in Sevilla’s upcoming matches. Or, at the very least, it has given interesting clues. To begin with, the Norwegian travels to the Cup match against Olot, although he will not play yet. will continue to do it Alvaro Fernandez. «Nyland is going to come with us. But he’s not going to play. “If nothing strange happens, he will be available for the match against Atlético de Madrid,” explained the Sevilla coach.

The reason the Norwegian goalkeeper travels even if he doesn’t play is because Sevilla will spend the night in Catalonia after the match against Olot and will train there the next morning. This way, Nyland won’t miss that session.

Pimienta was already questioned about the big doubt, who will play in the Metropolitano against Atlético, there the coach does not want to give too many clues. He even defends Álvaro after his mistake in Osasuna’s last goal, the work of Budimir. «The other day, in the goal play, and analyzing it in depth, I think Álvaro was good. It was difficult to stop the ball. In general terms, the games he has played he has played well. Tomorrow (against Olot) Álvaro will also play. Looking ahead to the weekend, it is great news that Nyland is with the group because in the end what we want is for everyone to be able to join and make things more difficult for the coaching staff to make the lineups,” he said.

Delving into the journalists’ questions on the matter, Nyland or Álvaro against Atlético, Pimienta answered that “whoever he considers appropriate at each moment for each match will play. Before, Nyland played because I considered it and I think he did very well. Now Álvaro is doing very well. Nobody is going to play by decree. In the end we always think about what is best for each game…«, Pimienta concluded. Everything indicates that, except for a setback in its recovery, Nyland will return to goal against Atlético.