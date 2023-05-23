Everything indicates that on this day the reinstatement agreement will have to be finalized so that the former leader of the Union of Workers at the Service of the Guasave City Council Alejandro Pimentel Medina return to his post in the municipal government, after being fired in 2019. Without a doubt, the pressure exerted by the State Government on Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero left him no choice but to accept the return of the controversial character, for which today at 10:00 am must be finalized in the offices of the Municipal Court of Conciliation and Arbitration.

after doing public in this medium the annoyance of the beneficiaries of the IMSS not only because making an appointment is an almost impossible mission, but also due to the fact that to fill a prescription at the pharmacy they are forced to spend more than five hours lined up under the sun’s rays, it has not been seen that the authorities of said clinic have done something about it to improve care. The director of the IMSS hospital, Trinidad Leyva, was very formal that she would send a statement explaining why all these failures are occurring, since she did not want to personally attend to the reporter who sought her out in her office for it, but until the At the moment, no statement has been received from him on this subject.

It seems that in this government they have not paid attention to the issue of San Joachin drain, because we must remember that there is a part that was not piped and at the moment there is a large amount of sewage accumulated there that could be an even bigger headache now that the rainy season is approaching. A lot of insistence has been placed on finding the resources needed to reach that area for the piping work, because as long as those pestilential waters continue there, they will continue to be a problem for those who live in that sector, in addition to the fact that as a result of the rains, those sewage could clog up and end up harming the rest of the city, so we will have to see what the new director of Public Works and Services, Miguel Wong Ortega, has planned so that this time bomb will not explode in the rainy season.

The newly appointed municipal chronicler, Marco Antonio Borboa Trasvinaraised controversy with his statement that the historical truth should be investigated about who was the true founder of guasave, because although in the books it is said that Hernando de Villafañe is the one whom history recognizes as such, the official pointed out that the late city chronicler Manuel de Atocha Rodríguez Larios maintained that Martín Pérez is the one who should enjoy that distinction. Being passionate about the history of Mexico, the official points out that it is necessary to go beyond the investigations, based on historiography to obtain new data and resolve this controversy, and since the festivities of the 428th anniversary of Guasavewhich will be this week, we’ll see if he resolves that question.