08/27/2024

The choice of Gustavo Pimenta as Vale’s next CEO is positive and reduces uncertainties that hovered over the succession process and potential political interference, analysts said.

Vale announced late Monday night that its board unanimously elected Pimenta, the company’s current executive vice president of Finance and Investor Relations, to replace Eduardo Bartolomeo as CEO.

“As an internal candidate who has been with the company for about five years, Mr. Pimenta’s election as the new CEO will likely allay concerns about potential political influence on Vale’s leadership. The announcement also marks the end of the noisy CEO succession process and removes a significant drag on the stock, in our view,” analysts at RBC Europe Limited said in a report sent to clients.

The mining company had been dealing for months with the turbulent process of choosing its next CEO, which was only expected to be concluded at the end of the year, amid news that the government was trying to place a name as the mining company’s CEO.

The JPMorgan team highlighted that Pimenta is widely known and respected by investors, which should lead to a positive market reaction.

Pimenta, an executive with global experience in the financial, energy and mining sectors, has had a career spanning more than 20 years in Brazil, the United States and Europe, Vale said the day before.

UBS BB also said it views the announcement as positive, assessing that the executive was “a key architect of Vale’s disciplined capital allocation and operational turnaround in recent years.” According to the analysts, according to a report to clients, there is potential for important ESG issues, such as the Samarco case, to be resolved soon.

According to the schedule in the succession process, Bartolomeo will remain as president of the company until December 31, 2024, supporting the transition to the new president of Vale until February 28, 2025.