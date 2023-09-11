Minister of Secom, who is from the state, states that the federal administration “acts on demand” in cases of disasters

The minister of If with (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimentasaid this Sunday (September 10, 2023) that the federal government acted immediately after being asked to help the State of Rio Grande do Sul, hit by heavy rains and floods since last Monday (September 4, 2023) by account of an extratropical cyclone.

Pimenta said that, on Monday, the federal government activated the Armed Forces to release lifeboats. “On the part of President Lula and President [Geraldo] Alckmin there was absolute priority from the point of view of our actions. But the federal government acts on demand, on provocation”told journalists at Univates (University of Vale do Taquari), in Lajeado (RS), one of the affected cities in the State.

“The first provocation we received was about the lifeboats, because the helicopters were unable to reach places that were extremely flooded. This on Monday, close to midnight. The boats were in the São Gabriel Engineering Battalion. At 2pm [da 3ª feira (5.set)]were already here in Muçum”he declared.

Read too:

Pimenta stated that he received, on Tuesday morning (September 5), the request from the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, to deploy helicopters to the affected region. “We immediately contacted the Federal Highway Police, the Minister of Justice [Flávio Dino] made the helicopter available and then a series of Navy and Army aircraft were made available”he stated.

The minister said that the federal government recognized 73 requests for emergency situations from municipalities affected by the rains in less than 48 hours. “LResources were available for shelter assistance and also for the purchase of cleaning materials.”he declared.

According to Pimenta, the government received a request for support with food, but the first basic food baskets were only delivered this Sunday (September 10).

“We were asked for support with food and 20,000 basic food baskets were immediately released. The first 5,000 arrived today. Unfortunately, we are in the 4th event this year and the stock in Rio Grande do Sul has already been used”he said.

With information from Brazil Agency.