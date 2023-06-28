Estadão Contenti

06/27/2023 – 21:23

The Minister of the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom), Paulo Pimenta, defended a “more forceful” discussion in the country in relation to the interest rate. In his view, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) is not taking economic growth and job creation into account when deciding to maintain the Selic rate at 13.75% per year.

“This interest rate story is creating almost a national consensus. Productive sectors, from all areas, are beginning to have a more cohesive voice in Congress, the Chamber and the Senate”, he commented, after an event celebrating the International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, this Tuesday, 27, at the Planalto Palace.

“(It is) very difficult, even for conservative economists, to explain a rate of 13.75% that was established at a time when the inflation scenario was completely different. Today, the 12-month preview is below 4% and the rate remains unchanged at 13.75%. So, I think that today it has become an imperative, a necessity, for the country, in an organized way, to have a more consistent and forceful discussion on this topic,” he added.

In the minister’s view, maintaining the interest rate at 13.75% a year does not show the institution’s compliance with economic growth and job creation. “From my point of view, it is evident that these commitments have not been observed.”, he scored. “I think that this environment today creates almost a consensus in the country in the sense that this reality has to be changed.”

When asked about a possible invitation from Campos Neto to provide clarifications to Congress, Pimenta restricted himself to answering: “I think it is a position that the Senate has this autonomy and it seems to me something quite plausible that, as it was the Senate that approved (the appointment of Campos Neto to the presidency of the Central Bank), it is up to the Senate to hold this debate”.

The Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) of the Senate approved, this Tuesday, a new invitation for the president of the Central Bank to appear in the House to explain the direction of monetary policy and the level of the basic interest rate. This morning, the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, said she believed that an invitation to Campos Neto to give explanations in the Senate “will not be necessary”.

“Me, undressing here for two minutes of my role as minister and going back to the moment when I was a senator, I, in a case like this, would undoubtedly summon the president of the BC. But I don’t believe it will be necessary”, declared Tebet, earlier at the Planalto Palace.























