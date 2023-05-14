The Minister of the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom), Paulo Pimenta, responded to a statement made by the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, and reiterated that it was an “option” of the monetary authority to maintain high interest rates to prevent the country’s growth. Pimenta’s statement rekindles the federal government’s criticism of the country’s basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per year.

“It’s not serious. It is an option to maintain high interest rates to favor rentiness and prevent the country from growing”, said the minister, in a post on Twitter this Saturday, 13. “Brazil needs cheap credit, the economy can turn around, generate jobs and create opportunities. Society is indebted and hostage to this monetary policy contrary to national interests.”

Pimenta’s message responds to Campos Neto’s statement, who had stated that the fault of expensive credit in Brazil lies with the government, which owes a lot, and not with the monetary authority. Campos Neto’s speech occurred on the program of businessman Abílio Diniz on CNN Brazilrecorded on May 9 and broadcast on the night of this Friday, the 12th.

“If the entrepreneur complains about expensive credit, it is the fault of the government, which owes a lot. When the government makes a long issue with a real rate above 6%, it has nothing to do with the Central Bank. If government debt were low, the cost of money would be low. Interest is not the cause, but the consequence of a problem”, commented Campos Neto during the interview. The BC president also reinforced that the inflation target is determined by the government and not by the monetary authority.