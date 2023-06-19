Minister says he does not see “political movement” that can bring center parties to the base of the government

The Minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency, Paulo Pimenta, denied the departure of Nísia Trindade from the Ministry of Health due to pressure from the so-called Centrão parties. He says there is no political movement that attracts parties like PP and União Brasil to the government base.



“I don’t see any political movement that could justify a change in the strategic ministry. And who as a minister is a minister who is doing a great job “declared Pimenta in an interview with GloboNews this Monday (June 19, 2023).

Regarding Daniela Carneiro’s permanence in charge of Tourism, Pimenta said that Lula will make the decision after he returns from his trip to Europe. The president has a meeting scheduled with Pope Francis and Emmanuel Macron and Sergio Mattarella, presidents of France and Italy, respectively, this week.

Conversations for parties like PP and União Brasil assume the Health and Tourism portfolios, respectively, gained strength with the public fry what Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) has been suffering from low support in Congress. Nísia went appointed to the post by the minister.



The PP, Arthur Lira’s party, is the most interested in taking over Nísia’s ministry, according to the report. Power360. Lula denies having received such a request. Behind the scenes, however, congressmen say there are few alternatives to solve problems with the support base beyond that.

Pimenta pointed out that parties like União Brasil, despite not officially supporting it, manage to interact with the government. “Some parties do not formally enter the government, but they have a base that dialogues a lot with our base and actions”he declared.

On the other hand, the minister said he did not know to what extent, for example, the Republicans would be able to formalize support with Lula’s administration.

Read more at: