Minister of Secom questioned what would be the benefit of the “exposure” determined by Judge Gabriela Hardt

The Minister of Secom (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimenta, criticized this Friday (24.Mar.2023) Judge Gabriela Hardt, of the 9th Federal Court of Curitiba, who withdrew the secrecy of the decision that led to the arrest of suspects of planning attacks against the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) and other authorities.

In a series of publications on his profile on twitterthe minister of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) questioned what would be the benefit of suspending secrecy and said that Hardt’s decision could jeopardize Federal Police investigations. Pimenta also suggested that the intention was “help a friend’s narrative”.

“Gabriela Hardt ends up exposing the investigations and, consequently, hindering them, since the investigations are still ongoing and deal with a sensitive issue, which is that of criminal organizations. Was her objective to help the PF?” published Pepper.

The minister drew attention to the independence of the Federal Police, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary. He also stated that it was “an important investigation, involving a dangerous criminal organization that planned attacks against authorities and cannot be ‘captured’ by anyone’s personal interests”.

Here are the full publications:

withdrawal of secrecy

Judge Gabriela Hardt removed the secrecy of the decision that triggered the PF operation after Lula spoke of an alleged frame by Moro in relation to the PCC’s plan to kill him. Here are the full report (5 MB) which gathers evidence of the operation and the dispatch (19 MB) of the magistrate.

According to investigators, the plans of the criminal faction were reported by a former member of the criminal faction to the MP-SP (Ministério Público de São Paulo) in early March.

The report that was made public by Hardt shows that actions to carry out the attack began in September 2022, during the election period. The document also has records of the weapons belonging to the group.