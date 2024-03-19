The celebration had an individual conclusion and divided the attention of politicians on the night with the birthday of deputy Rubens Júnior (PT-MA)

The Minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, reserved the “Fazenda Churrascada” steakhouse, in a prime area of ​​Brasília, to celebrate its 58th anniversary. Although the entire hall was closed to guests, each person present paid for their own consumption through individual commands.

The meeting brought together ministers such as Alexandre Padilha (Secretariat of Institutional Relations) and Renan Filho (Transport), and deputies such as José Guimarães (PT-CE), leader of the Government in the Chamber. In addition to these, famous PT members such as the former Minister of the Civil House José Dirceu were present.

O Power360 was present, but journalists were instructed not to take photos or videos.

The party was scheduled for 8pm, but the “congratulations” were sung around 10:30 pm. Half an hour later, while many guests were already leaving, others still arrived, like Padilha and Guimarães.

The reason for the delay was another political party 7.4 km away, where the deputy Rubens Junior (PT-MA) also celebrated his birthday, at the Rubayat restaurant.

Pimenta, in turn, did not seem to care about the division of the PT “stand” on the Brasilia night. He walked smiling through the large room of the steakhouse with his photographer always at his side, recording, whenever possible, moments of the minister with his guests.

The Secom boss's cake table was made of wood and was decorated with chili peppers and sweets. The cake was all red on the outside and had a sign with “happy birthday”, happy birthday in english, stuck at the top.

Guests had at their disposal the entire steakhouse menu, which ranges from starters and side dishes for R$16 to noble cuts of meat such as ancho for R$119.

Here is a list of some of those present: