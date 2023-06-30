The presence of Rafaela Pimenta at Continassa has not gone unnoticed: the Juventus management is evaluating some additions for next season, the former partner of Mino Raiola has invited some other players from his stable to be considered. The one with Giovanni Manna, currently the black and white transfer market man, was an interlocutory meeting, discussion and nothing more.

THE OTHER NAMESIn addition to a chat about Paul Pogba, the opportunity for Pimenta was also useful to propose some names. For the right wing, he has put on the table the card of Noussair Mazraoui, a low winger out of Bayern Munich. It’s not the first time he’s talked about it, but this time the possibility of interlocking exists because Juve – after the arrival of Timothy Weah – intend to add another more experienced but low-cost player to that role. The 25-year-old Moroccan could arrive on loan, favored by a direct line that could unite his club and Juve on the market in the coming weeks, possibly for decidedly more onerous operations. The possible sale of Dusan Vlahovic, talked about in the Bundesliga but also in the Premier League, can push us to evaluate some center forward who can act as a reserve for Arek Milik. In Mino Raiola’s former team there is Kapser Dolberg, a Danish center forward now in force at Nice: contract expiring in 2024 and a player looking for a new opportunity to relaunch himself.