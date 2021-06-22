Silvia Rodriguez

Mexico City / 06.22.2021 16:16:46

The Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) reported that PIMCO, one of the world’s leading investment managers, will list as of June 14 three new exchange traded funds Equity (ETF’s).

According to information from BIVA, the ETFs listed are PIMCO RAFI Dynamic-Multi Factor USEquity, with MFUS code; PIMCO RAFI Dynamic-Multi Factor International Equity, with code MFDX; Y PIMCO RAFI Dynamic-Multi Factor Emerging Markets Equity, with code MFEM.

These listings will have different potential benefits for investors, such as greater diversification, compared to strategies focused on a single factor and efficient access to the global equity market.

The strategies are based on the rigorous academic analysis of Research Affiliates, a strategic partner of PIMCO, and offer the potential for higher returns through dynamic weighting focused on fundamental metrics of the companies in which they invest.

PIMCO manages $ 2.21 trillion of assets for central banks, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, corporations, foundations and individual investment funds around the world. Their scale and specialized resources have helped them build an attractive and diverse platform of product offerings.

