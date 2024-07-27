This summer in Haagse Zaken: the six-part podcast series Pim, which NRC made in 2022. It was then twenty years ago that Pim Fortuyn was murdered. A murder with great significance for the Netherlands. What was the run-up to that historic event? And how has the murder influenced politics and society?

Episode 3

Around the turn of the century, everything seems to be going well in the Netherlands, at least on paper. But beneath this apparent prosperity, discontent is growing. The ideal breeding ground for Pim Fortuyn, who does see the problems. He is not taken seriously by the established parties, but he is gaining more and more support and almost unnoticed becomes a serious threat to the incumbent power.

Do you have any questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial: Jennifer Pettersson Production: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Edit: Jennifer Pettersson, Jair Stein and Gal Tsadok-Hai Music: Darius Timmer Mixing: Jan Paul de Bondt and Audio Chef Photo: Marcel Antonisse/ANP