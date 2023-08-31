Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny: pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully completed training in Denmark

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny in his TelegramThe channel reported that some of the Ukrainian pilots have completed a training course in Denmark and can begin flight training.

The day before, he had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the General Staff of the Danish Armed Forces Flemming Lentfer. Zaluzhny specified that “the focus is on training Ukrainian pilots and engineers on the F-16.”

Earlier, Zaluzhny discussed the current situation on the battlefield, as well as the needs of Ukrainian soldiers and an increase in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in negotiations with the Commander of the Joint Armed Forces (JAF) of NATO in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli and the Chief of the Defense Staff of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Tony Radakin.