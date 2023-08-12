Major General Kovalev: the language barrier will make it difficult to train pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the F-16

Training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters will be problematic due to the language barrier, says sniper pilot, former first deputy commander of the 14th Air Force and Air Defense Army, Major General Alexander Kovalev. He stated this in an interview with TASS.

According to him, the problem lies in the translation of complex documentation and terms that are used in radio communications. Kovalev stressed that the fighter flight manual is one of the main documents for pilot training, but it is not known whether it exists in Russian or Ukrainian.

He doubted that among the pilots undergoing training there would be a large number of those who speak English well enough to understand all the necessary terms. “By the way, until today, the pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct radio communications while performing combat missions in Russian, because some terms are difficult to pronounce in Ukrainian,” Kovalev said.

Earlier, the United States expressed its readiness to train the Ukrainian military to pilot the F-16 on its territory in case of difficulties in Europe. At the same time, the White House clarified that the development of a pilot training program has not yet been completed. They said that all manual control is in English, like all control systems inside the aircraft.